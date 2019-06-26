June and July are busy times of the year for the Hood River County 4-H program. Members are preparing exhibits for county fair in July. Static exhibits in the Summit Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds show off skills in art, foods, textiles, photography, gardening and other creative abilities. Members with small and large livestock are working with their animals to make them show ready.
Throughout the 4-H year, members “learn by doing” in partnership with caring adults. STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) are widely presented during club meetings and put into practice as members are responsible for the welfare of another living being. Food systems are part of livestock, horticulture and food preparation projects.
Have you ever tried to adjust a sewing pattern? That’s engineering, math and technology. Everyday life skills including record keeping, community service, leadership and teamwork are important aspects of the 4-H member’s club experience so that they grow into worthy citizens of our neighborhoods.
Summer is also a time of danger should wild fire break out in our communities.
Every family should have an emergency plan that includes moving and sheltering animals. Identify possible escape routes for trailers and supplies. Be prepared to go with plenty of food, water, and copies of records to show as proof of ownership. Good barn and field maintenance can reduce the danger if you need to leave your livestock. Clear away brush and maintain a defensible space around structures.
Know what evacuation levels mean. If you have large livestock, you may want to evacuate your animals when your property is put on a Level 1 evacuation notice (“Be Ready”) as you will need the additional time and you may not get the Level 2 notice (“Be Set”) before the danger is too close for an escape.
For the earliest notification, opt into Hood River County’s emergency alert service at www.co.hood-river.or.us.
If you would like more detailed information on preparing your property and animals for a disaster, the American Veterinary Medical Association has a great booklet to download called Saving the Whole Family at beav.es/ZGB; Spanish version at beav.es/ZG2. Don’t wait until it is too late to make your livestock emergency preparedness evacuation plan.
