March is National Nutrition Month and we are excited to promote another year of Food Hero’s Spring Break BINGO project.
What is Food Hero? Food Hero is Oregon State University’s social marketing campaign and program to help encourage limited income Oregonians improve their health through the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables and more family meals cooked at home. Our Spring Break BINGO project promotes comprehensive wellness for children and their families over Spring Break.
The BINGO cards, in English and Spanish, include 24 tasks covering healthy eating (14), physical activity (seven), and less screen time (three) with the effort to promote a healthy and active spring break. All tasks can be achieved and replicated by most families. Look out for the BINGO cards at Mid Valley Elementary, Parkdale Elementary and Cascade Locks Elementary.
We encourage you to participate in this fun activity that can include your entire family. Turn in your BINGO card at one of these three elementary schools and you can win a kitchen tool.
Download and print your own BINGO card at www.foodhero.org/bingo.
For more information on Food Hero, classes and other resources, you can follow us on our OSU Extension-Hood River County Facebook page and our Instagram page, @hoodrivercountyextension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.