Two more plays open in the Gorge on Nov. 8 in addition to “An Evening With Poe."
Ambiguous Theatre presents “The Turn of the Screw” by Jeffrey Hatcher, from a book by Henry James.
Adult Center Theater and Plays For Non-Profits stage “Our Town,” directed by Lynda Dallman. The Thornton Wilder classic examines a New Hampshire town “in its livin’, in its marryin’, and in its dyin’.”
“The Turn of the Screw” is based on a provocative tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality by Henry James. Veteran Gorge actors Kathleen Morrow and David Dye handle multiple roles and sound effects. Tom Burns directs.
‘Our Town’
Shows run Nov. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
The play continues Nov. 15-16, 7:30 p.m. (A Nov. 2 show has been canceled.)
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at showtix4u.com, the door or Waucoma Bookstore.
‘Turn of the Screw’
All shows at 7:30 p.m.:
- Nov. 8-9 — Eagles Lodge 150 First St., Stevenson
- Nov. 15-16 — The Mint Building, 710 E. Second St., The Dalles
- Nov. 22-23 — Elks Lodge, Hood River
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students and are available online at showtix4u.com and at the door.
