Hood River County Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) staff will meet up with volunteers for a Trail Work Party on Saturday, Sept. 14, to reconstruct the final section of Trail 170 and 180 near its south end. This work location lies to the south of Binns Hill Staging Area and connects Binns Hill to Kingsley Woods and Kingsley Staging Area.
Volunteer hours from this work party will be used to help satisfy requirements for Hood River County’s current Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s ATV Operations and Maintenance grant, according to a press release.
Those wishing to volunteer should meet at the Binns Hill Staging Area at 9 a.m., when a work party leader will take everybody to the project location.
Work is expected to end around 1 p.m., at which time volunteers are invited to utilize the adjacent motorized trails. The staging area is day use only, is rocked, has a loading/unloading ramp, has a vault toilet, a couple of picnic tables and is big enough to accommodate equestrian trailers, said the press release.
Hand tools (loppers, rakes, shovels, Pulaskis, McLeods, hoes, etc.) will be provided; volunteers should plan to bring coffee, water, snacks, work clothes, jacket, rain gear (just in case), sturdy boots, gloves, safety glasses, hat, sunscreen, and anything else they might need.
For more information, contact Jordan Rhinevault at 971-340-5596, or visit the Hood River County website, www.co.hood-river.or.us, and click on the “Forestry” tab under County Departments.
