Army Corps sites, waterfalls closed
The City of Hood River has closed its public facilities “in order to promote social distancing and public health,” according to an announcement from the city on Monday. The closure took effect on the afternoon of March 23.
The closures affect parks, public restrooms, and sports facilities (such as basketball or tennis courts).
The list of facilities closed include Waterfront Park, Jackson Park, Children’s Park, Tsuruta Tennis Courts, Collins Field and neighborhood parks.
In The Dalles, the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation district has also closed all parks and facilities until further notice, according to their website, www.nwprd.org. The closure includes all parks, playground structures, tennis courts, the disc golf course at Sorosis Park and the skate park at Thompson Park. The Riverfront Trail will remain open, but social distancing guidelines should be observed. In addition, all school playgrounds and school campuses in the Gorge are closed, as are those in Wasco and Sherman counties.
What’s open
ODOT rest areas along the interstates and state highways remain open during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“We have no plans to close the rest areas as long as we have the staff and cleaning supplies,” said Vivian Payne, ODOT interim maintenance and operations branch manager. But Payne said the public has a key role in ensuring the rest areas will not be infection points for the virus. “Everyone plays an important role in limiting its spread by keeping their distance and practicing good hygiene,” she said.
Other agencies in the county and throughout the Gorge have also closed their recreational areas and facilities:
All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds visitor centers are closed until further notice.
Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation has closed its facilities, including Golden Eagle Park, though trails remain open, “with the recommendation that people stay home if they are sick, wash their hands, and adhere to social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC,” said District Executive Director Mark Hickok.
Port of Cascade Locks has closed its Marine Park playground, though the park remained open as of Wednesday. The city’s overlook park on WaNaPa remains open, though the newly-constructed restrooms are not open.
Port of Hood River has closed all parks and open areas.
Horizon Christian School has closed its playground, though the playfield remains open.
Hood River County Forestry Department has closed all recreational staging areas and restroom facilities until further notice. The closure includes Post Flats, Family Man, Binns Hill and Pinemont Drive staging areas.
The trail system will remain open at this time.
Riders are reminded to take inclement weather conditions into consideration to limit damage to trails.
Tree Farm Recreation Manager Andy Wells said, “The county recognizes the trail system provides an opportunity for users to foster a healthy mental and physical state. The goal is to keep everyone healthy and safe by adhering to the practice of social distancing and dispersed recreation on the tree farm.”
National Scenic Area
The U.S. Forest Service has closed three trailheads on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area to support partners in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Cape Horn Trail, Dog Mountain Trail, and the Lyle Trailhead of Klickitat Trail are now now closed.
The closure is designed to support partners at Skamania County, Washington State Parks, and Cape Horn Conservancy in their efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
All Army Corps-operated campgrounds will remain closed until May 21. The Corps will evaluate reopening the campgrounds as the COVID-19 issue evolves.
All group events and reservations are canceled until further notice.
Parks that are normally closed in the off-season will remained closed until further notice. These include: Robins Island and Bradford Island Parks; Takelma Day Use and Boat Ramp, Lost Creek Lake; Roosevelt Park and boat ramp; and John Day Lock and Dam.
Any sites deemed unsafe for staff or the public due to public health or safety concerns will be closed on a case-by-case basis. The Corps will continue to share updates with the public on how COVID-19 impacts our recreation mission as this situation evolves.
Health tips revisited
“I’m asking all residents and visitors who love Hood River to please pay attention to guidance from healthcare professionals and stay home,” said Hood River Mayor Kate McBride. “We need to stop all non-essential travel both into and out of our community.”
City officials emphasize that the public is strongly encouraged to maintain at least six feet of physical distance between persons and, where possible, avoid touching foreign objects and surfaces with one’s hands — consider using an elbow.
Surfaces may include handrails, water fountains, doorknobs, and crosswalk buttons. Where contact cannot be avoided, do not touch one’s face until able to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Residents are encouraged to check in on nearby neighbors living alone by phone or text message to see if they are alright or need anything.
The city’s closures mirror restrictions required under Gov. Kate Brown’s order 20-12.
Services continue
The city is maintaining all operations and services, following social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Essential services are the City of Hood River’s highest priority.
The city encourages all residents to visit getreadygorge.com for updates on COVID-19 and to avoid misinformation. The city continues to follow recommendations of Hood River County (co.hood-river.or.us and getreadygorge.com) and the Oregon Health Authority (oregon.gov/oha) with regards to COVID-19.
