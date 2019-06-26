The Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain over 250 miles of trail in Oregon and Washington. Mount Hood chapter of the PCTA has volunteer parties and weekend retreats scheduled through June and into July and volunteers can find details or register via mthood.pcta.org. Space is limited and two single-day volunteer parties l have already filled up, so PCTA recommends registering early.
Single-day volunteer parties
- July 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Timberline Trail Treadwork — Improving narrow sections of the Upper Muddy Fork section of the Timberline Trail, north of the Muddy Fork River, by digging out and re-benching the tread. Six miles roundtrip.
- July 5, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Twin Buttes and Steamboat Lake Chainsaw Logout — Work will be focused on assisting certified chainsaw sawyers removing logs from the trail corridor. Approximately 9 miles hiking.
Overnight camps
- July 1-3 and July 14-17: Eagle Creek Overnighter — Work may include clearing rock, brush, downed branches, and small trees, and repairing tread. Six and a half miles hiking into the campsite; up to four miles roundtrip to the worksite. Elevation change is approximately 3,000 feet.
- July 6-7: India Heaven Wilderness — Work will focus on using crosscut saws to clear logs. A PCTA camp tender will provide meals; approximately 8-10 miles hiking each day.
