A touch of rain and a heart-breaking football loss did not dampen the Homecoming spirit at Hood River Valley High School Friday.
Eagles past, present and future celebrated the 50th HRVHS Homecoming at a packed-house football game on Oct. 4.
Brenda Perez and Cole Yinger were crowned Homecoming Queen and King at halftime of the game against LaSalle at Henderson Community Stadium, where the Falcons won on a late-game, long touchdown pass.
In Eagles’ intramural competitions for the week, the Class of 2020 prevailed in points totaled during Homecoming Week, despite its unusual third-place Air Guitar finish (largely attributed to having deviated from pre-approved content in Air Guitar).
 The Class of 2021 took second, behind the victorious staff in Thursday’s annual song-and-dance extravaganza.
Hall-decorating, dance-off, pie-eating, and Bon-Gon game night events also added to the collective point total.
 Seniors won by a 19-points margin: They got 19 more people at the game on Friday than did the other classes.
Homecoming Week also provided donations to Red Cross hurricane relief, with a barrel for each class located in the commons.
Students raised close to $700, according to Activities Director Lindsy Weseman.

