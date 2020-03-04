The U.S. Forest Service released online permits on March 1 at www.recreation.gov for hikers headed to Dog Mountain on weekends from April 18 to June 14 this year.
The permits are required as part of a partnership that began in 2018 to ensure public safety near Dog Mountain Trailhead, USFS stated in a press release.
Every hiker on the Dog Mountain Trail system on Saturdays and Sundays between April 18 to June 14 will be required to carry a permit (or digital proof).
More details about the permit system and related shuttle are available at fs.usda.gov/goto/crgnsa/hikedogmountain.
There are two ways for hikers to obtain permits:
Ride the shuttle from Stevenson. A permit is included automatically with the cost of the Skamania County West End Transit bus from Skamania Fairgrounds in Stevenson. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis, for $1 per person per trip, or $2 round trip (cash, exact change only). Each permit is good for one individual on the day it is issued. The shuttle runs about every half hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends from April 18 to June 14.
Reserve a permit online. Anyone parking at Dog Mountain Trailhead will need to reserve one permit for each person online at www.recreation.gov and pay the $1 non-refundable administrative fee (per person) in addition to paying the recreation site fee of $5 per car.
This year, 100 permits will be released for each day through the permit season. The permit system is designed to limit congestion, but a permit does not guarantee a parking spot will be available at the time a hiker arrives, so visitors are encouraged to carpool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.