 
Hood River photographer Stephen Datnoff provided a series of photos he took west of Parkdale of a cool local tradition:
 
“About 40 people and six dogs headed for the settling pond around Laurence Lake near Parkdale on Nov. 30, with numerous kids between 4-11 either learning how to ice skate/hockey or just playing in the powder snow.
 
“One adult, Chris Vogt, who hadn’t worn skates for some 15 years, was assisted by Todd Wells.  She had a BIG smile after her session the ice.  Ryan and Sarah Bahn had their sons, Finnegan (7) and Wyatt (10) in their ice hockey gear and helping out in cleaning the snow off the Ice.  And Cora and Pete Stackpole’s four-year-old Soleil was just playing with snow on her face.

If you venture, there’s often a warming fire; bring a chair, food and beverages, Datnoff advises.
 
“This ritual of ice play has been around for decades and soon Laurance Lake will frozen enough after a couple more low degree freezes,” according to Datnoff.  “The ice is tested by pre-drilling the ice for thickness and at night, There is a perimeter of candle lights around the safety zone.”

