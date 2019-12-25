These are the gifts left not under but ON the tree — and the lawn, the shrubs, the eaves, the gutters, fences, and more.
We celebrate the season with this selection of photos of Christmas light displays adorning homes and yards throughout the community.
Thanks go out to all the homeowners who take the time (and commit to the extra power bills) to grace us all with these creative and inspirational illuminated charms.
On these pages find the simple set-ups and more elaborate ones; they represent only a fraction of the folks who do deck their walls in this holiday tradition.
See page B10 for more photos.
