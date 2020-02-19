Westside PTO will hold its annual Art Auction on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6-10 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. The 21 and over event will include food, live music and silent and live auctions, as well as a raffle and “golden ticket” prize.
The silent auction will be open for bidding from 6-7:15 p.m. A dinner catered by Divots and live auction with David Griffith will begin at 7:30 p.m. Music and dancing will follow — as will a delivery of Double Mountain pizza at 9 p.m. for anyone wanting a late-night snack.
The annual event fully funds the school’s art program. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/welcome-to-the-jungle-tickets-83294198189.
