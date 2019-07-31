Columbia Center for the Art’s August show is the annual Art-A-Day, highlighting the work of artists who have created 30 pieces of art in sequence. Each artist’s work will be shown in groupings that follow the progress of committing to making new art and keeping a journal of the process, said a press release.
Opening reception is Friday, Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.
Artist who will be featured in the show this month include David Bautista, Christina Dauenhauer, Claire Remsberg, Rebecca Brochu, Michael Dinning, Diana McElheran, Ana Rugani, Sue Sutherland, Cathleen Rehfeld, Maia Desfosses Yang and Kim Lindemyer.
The lobby will have a group of works by Blanca Santander and the nook will have a solo show by Susan Curington.
All of the 2019 Gallery Exhibits are sponsored by Cathedral Ridge Winery and Windermere Realty.
