Now showing at Columbia Center for the Arts is the October exhibit, “Best of the Gorge,” which runs through Oct. 26.
“Our relationship with this landscape and its people is what the Best of the Gorge exhibition is about, as artists create work that speaks directly to their connection to place,” said a CCA press release. “This show has become an annual event that draws in visitors from around the world to experience some of the finest art in the region.”
Artists showing in the Best of the Gorge include Myrna Anderson, Sally Bills Bailey, Kathy Baldwin, Laurel Bushman, Daniel Dancer, Stephen Datnoff, Dawn Elle, Kit Garoutte, Brooks Heard, James Henderson, Nancy Houfek Brown, Randye Jensen, Robyn Johnsen, Christine Knowles, Calley Lovett, Jeanne Morgan, Jan Muir, Cathleen Rehfeld, Alan Root, Genevieve Scholl, Jen Smith, Cleo Sterling, Luke Tucker and Ellen Vorster.
The Lobby Gallery features Ted Olsen’s work.
All of the 2019 Gallery Exhibits are sponsored by Cathedral Ridge Winery.
