The annual Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) CROP Walk happens this Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning and ending at Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.
Monetary donations (checks payable to CWS CROP Walk) or non-perishable food donations for the FISH Food Bank will be accepted at that time. Additionally, donations can be made at www.crophungerwalk.org/hoodriveror. All are welcome to walk, whether or not they are on a team.
Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will go to the FISH Food Bank and Washington Gorge Action Program. Remaining funds go to Church World Service to be used to fight hunger around the world.
