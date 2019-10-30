Residents from around the Gorge can again stock up on locally-grown produce and staples at the fifth annual Fill Your Pantry Market, hosted by the Rockford Grange in Hood River.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m., vendors will set up on both floors of the grange hall and outside. More than 22 farms and food businesses will be present, offering shoppers a variety of Gorge grown produce, meats, grains, preserves, fermented products and more. Most vendors offer discounts for bulk purchases.
Visitors will find demonstrations on food storage and food preservation. Hood River’s emergency manager will offer tips on emergency preparedness. Children’s activities will be available.
Downstairs, hungry shoppers can enjoy bluegrass music by The Coffers as they enjoy warm soup, bread and desserts offered by the Rockford Grange for a donation.
The Rockford Grange Hall is located at 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. SNAP, EBT, debit and credit will be accepted.
This free event is co-sponsored by the Gorge Grown Food Network and OSU Extension Service. For more information visit www.rockfordgrange.net.
