Diana Beterbide at left with violinist Chari Huntington and cellist Michelle Edwards at Bederbide’s Dec. 5 “Festival of Feathers” concert, which raised funds for Rowena Wildlife Clinic.

The series of free noon concerts conclude for 2019 on Dec. 20 at Riverside Community Church, whose music director, Diana Beterbide, and friends, will perform a variety of Christmas musical offerings. Beterbide is shown at left with violinist Chari Huntington and cellist Michelle Edwards at Bederbide’s Dec. 5 “Festival of Feathers” concert, which raised funds for Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Huntington and Edwards will also perform on Friday. The Advent Series was started in the 1980s, a service of Riverside and the Walton Musical Fund. Beterbide will perform on both of the church’s signature keyboard instruments: The grand piano and the pipe organ. The church is currently raising funds for the renovation of the 51-year-old pipe organ, in memory of the late Rodger Schock, a long-time church member, supporter and choir member, who passed away in 2019. Hood River Valley High School choirs started the series Dec. 6, followed on Dec. 13 by jazz pianist Tim Mayer and friends (see related photo, page A3). Riverside is located at Fourth and State streets.

