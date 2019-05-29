Book lovers of all ages, get ready!
The 2019 Book Sale, hosted by the Friends of the Hood River County Library, will be held at the Hood River Library starting on Thursday, June 6 and will run through Saturday, June 8. The sale will happen in the Jean Marie Gaulke Community Meeting Room, located on the lower floor of the library, across from the Children’s Library area.
Hundreds of hardcover and paperback, fiction and non-fiction, books will be available, including a children’s book section, said a press release. Fiction fans will find multiple genres from the classics to recent bestsellers. Non-fiction readers can purchase books from a range of subjects including history, biography, science, sports, travel, arts and crafts, cooking, religion, self-help, and others.
The sale starts with a Friends’ Members-Only Preview sale on June 6 at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Memberships to the Friends can be purchased at the door for those who want to get first choice of the books on sale.
The sale opens to the public on June 7 from noon to 6 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, most books will be priced at $1, with pocketbooks priced at 50 cents.
On June 8, the event will close out with a Bag Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag with books for $2 total. Bring your own bag or purchase a cloth bag at the sale for an additional $2.
Proceeds from the book sale and other Friends events support ongoing programs across the library branches in Hood River County. One such program is the upcoming Summer Reading Program.
“The Summer Reading program is tremendously important for our young patrons and would not be possible without financial support from the Friends”, said Rachael Fox, library director. She points out a new initiative for 2019 that also will receive key funding support from the Friends: The Wi-fi To Go program, which will make available hot spot wi-fi devices that can be borrowed by community members who do not have internet access at home. She hopes to launch the pilot this summer in Cascade Locks, Parkdale and Odell and extend the program next year in Hood River.
For more information on the Friends of the Hood River County Library or to make a donation, visit hoodriverlibrary.org and click on the Friends of the Library link at the top of the page.
