Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host the 2019 Hood River Fly-In at the Hood River Airport on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the hundreds of airplanes that are expected to arrive from across the country to visit this event.
Admission to the Fly-In Fundrasier includes entrance to the museum, activities and access to the event grounds, where visitors are free to roam among the visiting airplanes and talk with the pilots. There will be food all day, both days from local restaurants.
Fly-in hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is a reduced rate of $12 for adults and seniors, $6 for youth ages 5-18 and active duty military personnel. To get the most action out of the weekend, ask for the Two-Day Admission Deal of $15 for adults and $8 for youth.
Information about the Fly-in and the museum is available at the museum website www.waaamuseum.org or by calling 541-308-1600.
