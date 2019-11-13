The Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District has $100,000 in grant funding available from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) and is now accepting applications from landowners for projects that improve watershed health.
Successful past projects have included on-farm irrigation upgrades from impact to micro-sprinklers, fencing to exclude livestock from waterways, paddock footings, riparian plantings, and erosion control projects.
This list is not exhaustive, and many other projects which benefit natural resources have been funded.
There is a 25 percent match requirement for OWEB small grants and the maximum amount granted is $15,000. Match usually comes from in-kind labor or materials. The Hood River SWCD will assist landowners with developing project proposals.
If you are interested in more information or want to discuss a potential project, contact Kris Schaedel at 541-386-4588 or kris@hoodriverswcd.org.
