Gritty, sleek, dynamic — “Industrial Art” comes in many forms. Columbia Center for the Art’s March show highlights the vast and varied expressions of this medium.
Artists who will be showing in the gallery this month are Bill Hook, Joe Cramer, Brad McLemore, Dave Gonzo, Alan Root, Matthew Dockrey, MacRae Wylde, Doug Burke, Debora Lorang, Brad Lorang, Nell Parker, Mike Ruff, Dan Pillers, Michelle Liccardo, Lila Ferber, Alexandra Blasford, Barbara Martin, Chris Cocker, Brian Samuels, Fenn Paider and Alexandra Buckles.
The lobby will have an “Art of Blacksmithing” show with artists Anne Bujold, Lynda Metcalfe, Monica Coyne, Lisa Geertsen, Leslie Tharp, Elizabeth Belz, Rashelle Hams and Meghan Martin.
CCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
