On Saturday, May 18, Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles, will host Mike and Kristy Westby for a book signing featuring their newest regional title, “Columbia River Gorge: An Explorer’s Guide,” beginning at 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Call ahead to reserve copies of the book at 541-296-3355.
About the book
The Westbys have created a new guide to the Columbia River Gorge. “Columbia River Gorge: An Explorer’s Guide” has over 50 ways to keep busy in the Gorge.
“Mike and Kristy Westby set out on a road trip through Northeast Oregon a few years ago with the goal of traveling scenic backroads and byways by day, while staying in historic hotels by night,” said a press release.
“Both during and after their trip, they ran into fellow travelers who loved their road trip idea and asked if they could have a copy of their travel itinerary and notes. Mike and Kristy went one step further and published those notes in a detailed travel guide called ‘Oregon Road Trips – Northeast Edition.’
“Today, that single guide has grown into six different Oregon road trip guides covering backroads, scenic destinations, attractions, and historic hotels in nearly all of the state, as well as regional guides for the Oregon Coast and Columbia River Gorge,” said a press release.
