Tom Burns and Kathleen Morrow get acquainted at cane-point in “Leading Ladies,” a comedy by Ken Ludwig and directed by Bruce Ludwig (no relation).

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Tom Burns and Kathleen Morrow get acquainted at cane-point in “Leading Ladies,” a comedy by Ken Ludwig and directed by Bruce Ludwig (no relation). This is the first show for Big Britches Productions’ 2020 season, once again at the Bingen Theater. The 10-performance run began Feb. 7. The story revolves around two English Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, played by Joe Garoutte and Jacob Camp, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces. Complications, some romantic, ensue. Also in the cast are David Dye, April Sampson, Amber Sheaves, and Texx Spezia-Shwiff.

