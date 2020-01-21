Visit the Hood River Library for a slideshow and presentation by Peter Marbach on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about his latest book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty.”
Marbach will be donating 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his book at the event to the Hood River Library. This event is sponsored by the Hood River Cultural Trust.
“Healing the Big River” combines the art of visual storytelling with essays, said a press release.
“From the source, a tiny spring in the Canadian Rockies, to the sea, readers are guided on a journey back to the origins of the 1,243-mile river and learn about the complicated history and impact of the Columbia River Treaty. The 12 contributing authors, a mix of first nations, tribes, and salmon recovery advocates, speak of their relationship to the Columbia and advocate for a new treaty that honors Indigenous knowledge and starts the process to restore one of the greatest salmon runs the world has ever seen,” said a press release.
“Peter could have produced just a pretty coffee table book about the river. Instead, he chose to tell our stories, the first peoples of the river, and for that we are forever grateful, “ said Bobbie Conner, executive director, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
