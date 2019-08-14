The Mt. Hood Town Hall invites you to an afternoon of music and community at the MHTH Mid-Week Summer Market on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 4-7 p.m.
Find local lavender, honey, farm-fresh eggs, cured and fresh pork products, and pottery, jewelry, face painting and more.
There will also be music on the lawn with Dennis Williams and Chic Preston. Sawtooth pizza by the slice will be for sale, and there will be free root beer floats while supplies last. Check out the pickleball courts and learn more about the game from upper valley pickleballer Kim Beam.
Interested vendors and other inquiries, contact Kristin Reese, 541-806-0278 or email mthoodtownhall@gmail.com.
MHTH is located 17 miles south of Hood River on Hwy. 35 at 6575 Highway 35. The markets run the second Wednesday of the month through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.