Hood River County Library District has a popup library site in Odell each Thursday at the Wy’east Community Church’s meeting room from 3-6 p.m. Patrons can check out and return books, sign up for library cards, find wi-fi and internet access, use copiers and scanners, and find craft activities and board games.
Children can also sign up for the library’s summer reading program: Choose a reading goal, track progress in 15-minute intervals and receive prizes.
The popup library is also featured at each Mercado del Valle farmers’ market — remaining markets are July 25, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 5 and 19.
