The Hood River Pink Trolley is back for summertime.
It’s free for everyone, with a daily route Saturday and Sunday, June through September. The route loop is perfect for curious locals and tourists alike.
Open trolley windows are for enjoying Gorge breezes and for waving — but adults are advised to keep kids seated and secure, as the vehicle does not have seat belts.
Stay aboard the Pink Trolley and explore Hood River, hop on and off at favorite local stops, or “just score the best ride downtown and avoid parking every summer weekend,” said a press release.
Pedestrians can even wave it down from a safe place for an unscheduled pickup. Featured stops include the Aquatic Center, Rosauers Grocery, 10 Speed Coffee, Pine Street Bakery, the Children’s Park and the library. The Hood River Pink Trolley is free thanks to the support of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and the City of Hood River.
The Hood River County Transportation District (CAT) contracts the Pink Trolley from Gray Line Pink Trolley Sightseeing.
Riders can contribute to the onboard donation box to support the Hood River Warming Shelter during the winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.