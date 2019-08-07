Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Saturday, Aug. 10 for Second Saturday.
The feature of the month is hot air balloon history. At 10:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m., longtime Pacific Northwest balloonist Patrick Roush will talk on hot air balloon history, including tricks of the trade, interesting ballooning language, and other stories found in the 236 years people have been flying hot air balloons, said a press release.
After the talks, WAAAM’s Avian Skyhawk hot air balloon will be stretched out on the back lawn for people to get a sense of size and scale of hot air balloons.
In addition to the talks, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the museum will also have a variety of its automobiles out giving rides and airplanes out to see and enjoy. Aircraft restoration shop tours will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Airplane rides from the airport will also be available for those that want a bird’s eye view of the event.
