The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum is featuring vehicles that can conquer winter weather during its Second Saturday event on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Wander down memory lane with antique vehicles on skis and tracks,” said a press release. “Even back in the 1920s, snow and ice were met with Model Ts on skis to get people where they needed to go.”
Visitors who participate in a scavenger hunt to find these cold weather vehicles in the WAAAM collection will win a prize, said a press release. Additionally, the Aircraft Restoration Shop is open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
WAAAM is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the museum collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century.
WAAAM is located at 1600 Air Museum Road. For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org or call 541-308-1600.
