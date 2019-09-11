A century is a long time for anyone or anything to still be up and running.
Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Saturday, Sept. 14 as they highlight the 100-year-old or older objects in the collection.
Take a ride to yesteryear in these automobiles between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. See airplane operations up close and find out just what it takes to maintain these 100-year-olds with an Aircraft Restoration Shop Tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To cap off the action, at 2 p.m., WAAAM’s 1987 Chevy Custom Deluxe Pickup Truck fundraiser raffle will draw its winner. Tickets for the Chevy will be on sale until noon on Sept. 14 for those who want to support the museum.
