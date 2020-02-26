Rockford Grange’s seventh annual Seed Share is on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5 p.m. There will be a wide range of vegetable, flower and herb seeds (all non-GMO and many organic and heirloom varieties) available free to home gardeners.
“Once again, West Coast Seeds and several other seed companies will be donating many locally adapted varieties to add to our growing Seed Bank,” said a Rockford Grange press release.
“Do you have saved seeds to share? Extra seeds from last year? Please bring them and help build local resilience,” said the press release.
Members will demonstrate how to test the germination rate of seeds so people can make sure they are starting with viable seed before investing time and energy into growing.
There will also be demonstrations and information about seed starting and seed saving, and Master Gardeners will be available for questions.
Kids activities will include shelling and packaging seeds to share with others. There will also be tea, coffee and treats.
Enter downstairs at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive. All are welcome.
There is a $5 suggested donation (free if you bring seeds to share) but no one turned away for lack of funds.
For more information, visit Rockfordgrange.net or call 541-400-2344. Rockford Grange is also on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.