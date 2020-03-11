Head to Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Saturday, March 14 for its monthly Second Saturday event.
This Saturday, the museum’s collection will “March Through Time” and feature the “Sensational 1960s,” said a press release.
“Come learn a bit of history about the decade: Hop a ride in many of the fun automobiles that would have been familiar faces in the era,” said a press release. “All are encouraged to come in their best 1960s attire to help celebrate the occasion.”
Fyling and driving action happens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aircraft Restoration Shop tours are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Veterans of the Vietnam War will receive an additional $2 admission discount in honor of Vietnam War Veteran’s Month.
