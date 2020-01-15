Columbia Center for the Arts’ Children’s Theater Teen Apprentice Program is producing a showcase of scenes from Shakespeare to raise funds for a trip to London, the old stomping ground of the Bard and friends.
The fundraiser takes place Saturday, Jan. 18; doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance at 7 p.m.
“Come on out to join fellow theater lovers in appreciation of the Children’s Theater teens as they showcase their talents, delighting the audience as they work hard toward their fundraising goal,” said a press release.
All donations will be gratefully accepted; suggested donation is $15. Tickets are available online at www.columbiaarts.org/events/teenshksprefundrsr.
About the Teen Apprenticeship Program
CCA began its first Teen Apprenticeship Program in 2019. This program aims to provide theatrical training for teens in the Columbia River Gorge. Its purpose is to create a supportive ensemble of skilled, professional teen collaborators who are knowledgeable in a variety of theatrical disciplines and ready to take on leadership roles within CCA Children’s Theater and other environments.
The program prepares students for future rigorous training in a college or conservatory setting, while allowing them to explore personal interests in theater and related fields.
Applications are available at www.columbiaarts.org.
