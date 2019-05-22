RSVP by May 26 to attend
“Communicating patiently, volunteering broadly, going above and beyond, and always making a difference for the community,” describes each of this year’s three Soroptimist Women of Distinction Award winners: Graciela Gomez, Rachel Larive and Shelly Toon Lindberg.
Help Soroptimist honor these local women at a Happy Hour award reception on Wednesday, May 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
Tickets are $20, and include entry, appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages and a no-host bar. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 26 at Eventbrite.com, Waucoma Bookstore or by calling June Knudson, 541-760-6050.
For more than 40 years, Soroptimist International of Hood River has, with the help of community nominations, honored women whose professional or volunteer work have inspired others with their unsung dedication to make Hood River County a better place for everyone, said a press release.
Soroptimist International of Hood River is a volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.
To learn more about Soroptimist International of Hood River, go to soroptimisthoodriver.com or like Soroptimist International of Hood River on Facebook.
