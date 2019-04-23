Guest composer and performer Amy Gordon will highlight Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s upcoming concert of choral music by women composers in a program called “Vox Femina.”
Gordon is a Los Angeles-area composer and singer/songwriter, and her composition “Sub Tuum Praesidium” won the first annual Jim MacMillan composition prize. The award is named in memory of past CGOA President and longtime Gorge resident, Jim MacMillan. The Voci choir will perform the world premiere of the new composition at the concerts.
“Vox Femina: Choral Music by Women Composers” is April 26 at 7:30 p.m. and April 28 at 2 p.m. in the Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at the door and online through gorgeorchestra.org.
In addition to Gordon’s music, the choir will perform outstanding choral compositions by a number of other notable women composers, all of them living and currently writing music, said a press release. Composers include Joan Syzmko, who teaches and directs in Portland, Gwyneth Walker and Alice Parker. In addition to teaching and composing for choir, Amy Gordon is a singer/writer.
“I got my start in music as a singer/songwriter. I would write in my room for hours on end, recording and arranging. I think that I have been able to transfer many of my favorite things about songwriting, such as lyrics, storytelling and my love of melody, to choral composing.” When asked about her favorite songwriters, she said, “a lot of piano-based singer/songwriters, such as Sara Bareilles, Ben Folds, and Regina Spektor.”
When asked about why she was attracted to writing for choir, Gordon said, “I think I am attracted to choral composition as I first got my start in music by writing songs at age 10. I fell in love with the ability to express myself through my lyrics and melodies. I consider choral composition to be a natural extension of my pop songwriting, as I deal with text and storytelling in my choral compositions. The text of a choral piece is the centerpiece that drives all of my artistic decisions when I am composing, so I find it to be a nice parallel to songwriting, which also deals with lyrics and personal expression.”
Of course, choral composers set words to music and sometimes these are the work of noted poets. Gordon’s prize-winning composition is a setting of a very old Latin text, but often she works with living poets, said a press release. “I have been really blessed to have fantastic poets in my family. I have set six (and counting) poems by my late aunt, Susan Jordan, who was a wonderful poet. My grandmother, Rhoda Gordon, was also a great poet and I am looking forward to setting her poetry in my upcoming projects. I have also worked with some wonderful living poets, such as Sharon Goldstein, Analisa Vanegas and Jonathan Talberg.”
Like many contemporary musicians, Gordon uses social media extensively to communicate and promote her activities. “Social media has been incredibly important to my career as a composer, as it allows me to connect with people who are far away geographically. I also love following the activities of my friends, colleagues and favorite choirs on social media. I definitely struggle with finding a healthy balance between using my time effectively on social media and not just mindlessly scrolling. It is very addictive, and I am still figuring out how to use it most effectively time-wise. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.