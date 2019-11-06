B3 pick of the week second saturday.JPG

Military vehicles, such as the one shown above, will be part of WAAAM’s Second Saturday event Nov. 9.

 Photo courtesy of WAAAM
 
The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) is featuring its military vehicle collection during Second Saturday, Nov.  9.
 
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., visitors will be able to hop a ride in a World War II scout car, check out a World War I Army ambulance, learn the difference between a WWII Jeep and a Korean War Jeep, and see WAAAM’s World War II airplanes operate up close.
 
All past and present military service members are encouraged to come in uniform.
 
In addition to the flying and driving action, the airplane restoration shop is open for tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for those who want to see just what it takes to keep the fleet up and running, said a WAAAM press release.
 
WAAAM is located at  1600 Air Museum Road.

