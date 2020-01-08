Flex your need for speed at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the monthly Second Saturday event.
This month’s theme is “All About Racing.”
“Come learn about the history of racing from bicycles to airplanes and more through this temporary display and historic videos,” said a WAAAM press release.
“Several of WAAAM’s 1920s and ‘30s speedsters will be out giving rides for the event in addition to some other cars from yesteryear that could were often used on official race tracks and unofficial back alleyways.”
In addition to the flying and driving, WAAAM’s airplane restoration shop tour will occur at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
