Experience the power of empathy with “Walk in the Shoes of a Dyslexic: Simulation and Student Panel,” a hands-on event designed to increase awareness of the difficulties and frustrations that people with dyslexia encounter daily, on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Oak Montessori. There is a $5 suggested donation. The event is sponsored by Decoding Dyslexia Oregon – Columbia Gorge Chapter.
During the course, participants will rotate among different learning stations that simulate various language-related tasks similar to those encountered in the classroom and workplace. “These simulations are an excellent first step in understanding the challenges faced by dyslexics every day,” said a press release.
After moving through the learning stations, participants will hear from International Dyslexia Association-Oregon’s student panel on their stories of perseverance, hope, and helpful classroom practices.
Decoding Dyslexia Oregon - Columbia Gorge Chapter is a grassroots movement driven by local families and educators who recognized the need for conversations with our school districts and policymakers regarding dyslexia. The group strives to raise dyslexia awareness, empower families to support their children, and improve resources for students with dyslexia in Oregon public schools, said a press release.
