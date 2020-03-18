AVID 8 Wy’east students Gio Elias and Israel Valle on a recent fieldtrip to WAAAM — part of a series of trips that let students shadow community members in jobs that require a college education. Wy’east AVID 7 and AVID 8 students are raising funds to go on a trip to Western Oregon University and the Oregon Coast Aquarium in May; the funding goal must be reached by April 9.