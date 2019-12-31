Gorge Rocket Club hosts its annual New Year’s Day rocket launch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Westside Elementary School.
Rocket building kits will be available while supplies last for $15 (cash only) and include one engine for launch.
This is an all-ages event, but parents must accompany and supervise children.
The Gorge Rocket Club is a National Association of Rocketry official club and is run by volunteers. Additional “bring your own rocket” launches will be held monthly at Wy’east and Parkdale Elementary.
For more information, visit www.gorgerocketclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.