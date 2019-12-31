B3 POW rocket launch.jpg

An all-ages rocket launch at Westside Elementary will kick off the New Year.

 Photo courtesy of Gorge Rocket Club

Gorge Rocket Club hosts its annual New Year’s Day rocket launch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Westside Elementary School.

Rocket building kits will be available while supplies last for $15 (cash only) and include one engine for launch.

This is an all-ages event, but parents must accompany and supervise children.

The Gorge Rocket Club is a National Association of Rocketry official club and is run by volunteers. Additional “bring your own rocket” launches will be held monthly at Wy’east and Parkdale Elementary.

For more information, visit www.gorgerocketclub.com.

