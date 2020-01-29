All community members interested in learning more about garden related topics are invited to attend six classes that are a part of the 2020 Oregon State University Extension Service Central Gorge Master Gardener training program.
All classes are held at the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, and are taught by Oregon State University instructors. These classes were selected to be open to the community since Master Gardeners receive many questions on these topics at plant clinics during the growing season, said a press release. To continue the Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardener mission of sustainable gardening education for the community, these classes will be open to all. If you wish to participate in a class, just show up and pay the $10 drop in fee (cash and checks only). Coffee, tea and conversation with other gardeners will take place before class and at break.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners welcome you to attend any or all of the following classes:
Firewise Landscaping presented by Oregon State University Extension Professor Amy Jo Detweiler on Saturday, Feb. 8, 1-4 p.m.
Healthy Soils presented by Oregon State University Extension Metro Master Gardener, Claudia Groth on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Vertebrate Pest Management presented by Oregon State University Associate Professor, Chip Bubl on Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Vegetable Gardening presented by Oregon State University Associate Professor, Chip Bubl on Saturday, March 7, 1-4 p.m.
Growing Berries presented by Oregon State University Professor and Berry Crops Research Leader, Bernadine Strik on Saturday, March 14, 1-4 p.m.
Herbaceous Ornamental Plants presented by Online Oregon State University Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Signe Danler on Wednesday, March 25, 6-9 p.m.
For more information on the Community Class Series, contact Megan Wickersham, Education Program Assistant, Oregon State University Hood River County Extension Master Gardener Program, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River; 541-386-3343 (x38257).
