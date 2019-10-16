Jimenez is a two-time National Poetry Slam Semi-Finalist, multiple time TEDx Speaker/Performer, and Emmy-nominated poet, whose book “Moreno. Prieto. Brown.” was the Hood River Reads selection in 2018.
Jimenez will share words of reflection “Beyond The Story” during Riverside’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Following the service, from noon to 1 p.m. he will perform pieces of his poetry and engage in discussion with interested community members.
To learn more, call 541-386-1412 or go to riversideucc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.