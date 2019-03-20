All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 12 — Hood River — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with taking a report of domestic violence.
March 12 — Hood River — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with taking a report of domestic violence.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 10 — Hood River — A Hermiston resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of use of an invalid driver’s license, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
March 10 — Hood River — A Hermiston resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of use of an invalid driver’s license, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
In the same incident, another Hermiston resident was cited and released on the charge of giving false information to a peace officer.
March 12 — I-84 at milepost 63 — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and a valid Wasco County Probation Violation detainer.
March 13 — Hood River Tollbridge — Gresham resident arrested for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a handgun. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 14 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Online scam reported. The victim was led to believe she needed to pay for repair services and provided payment. She later discovered from the bank the services were fraudulent in nature.
March 14 — Sterling Place, 1900 block — Online scam reported. The victim was led to believe she needed to pay for repair services and provided payment. She later discovered from the bank the services were fraudulent in nature.
March 14 — 12th and College Way — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 11 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed due to the vehicle owner/operator having suspended driving privileges, and the vehicle being uninsured.
March 11 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed due to the vehicle owner/operator having suspended driving privileges, and the vehicle being uninsured.
March 11 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hit and run resulting in more than $3,000 in damages reported.
March 11 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Two car motor vehicle accident reported, in which there was minor injury and minor property damage.
March 13 — Hood River — Officer investigated a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle vs. a pedestrian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.