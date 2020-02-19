Small farmers, commercial fruit growers and gardeners alike are invited to attend a free workshop highlighting practices that promote the conservation and management of pollinators and beneficial insects on the farm or home garden by Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 3 at Hood River County Library. Call the HRSWCD with questions or accommodations needed at 541-386-4588. There may be up to two pesticide credits available for attendees.
Participants will learn how to implement habitat improvements, flowering meadows, hedge rows, cover crops and pest control projects, as well as funding opportunities through the Natural Resources Conservation Service to get these projects on the ground. Experts from the Xerces Society, Oregon State University, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Soil and Water Conservation District will present.
“You’ve likely seen pollinators and beneficial insects in the headlines: From declining populations to loss of habitat to colony collapse, the news has not been good,” said a HRSWCD press release. “However, the good news is there is a lot we can do to protect these hardworking insects.”
