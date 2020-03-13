Cold weather and low-elevation snow is forecast for the Hood River Valley this weekend. The Saturday forecast includes daytime rain/snow mix with a snow level around 1,000 feet, dropping to the valley floor Saturday night. Rain/snow showers are expected to decrease Saturday night with precipitation ending Sunday morning. Cold temperatures Saturday night could lead to icy roads Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service; and temperatures will likely be cold enough to cause issues for budding vegetation this weekend, especially in the Upper Hood River Valley. For the most current weather information, visit the National Weather Service’s website at www.weather.gov/pqr/.
Potential cold temps and icy roads this weekend
Tags
