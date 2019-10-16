Happiness Month is 31 days focused on the three daily actions scientifically proven to make people happier: Gratitude, acts of kindness and moments of silence.
The goal is to inspire as many people as possible to kick-start these habits.
Here are three events this week:
- At North Shore Café in White Salmon, Oct. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., Heidi Venture will lead a discussion she said will focus on conservatives’ and liberals’ differences “and how to value them and gain a bit more understanding as we live beside each other in the Gorge.” All are welcome to this non-partisan workshop (www.heidiventure.com).
- Venture leads another event on Oct. 16 at The Dalles Art Center: a 6-7:30 p.m. “experiential training” designed to help supervisors, managers and HR professionals learn how to give effective appreciation. Participants will leave with a plan for increasing appreciation in your workplace. www.heidiventure.com
- “Anchoring in Your Aliveness,” Oct. 18 at The Ruins, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
