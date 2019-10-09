Gorge Happiness Month events return for the fourth year in the Gorge in October with 20 different free events and participation by more than 140 different businesses and organizations in 10 different towns.
Highlights include the Oct. 9 “Compassion Conversation“ at 6 p.m. at Hood River Library, “Ageless Happy Athlete” on Monday at 6 p.m., also at the library, and “Culture of apprciation” events on Oct. 10 at Hood River Library and Oct. 16 at The Dalles Art Center at 6 p.m.
Happiness Month is 31 days focused on the three daily actions scientifically proven to make people happier: Gratitude, acts of kindness and moments of silence.
The goal is to inspire as many people as possible to kick-start these habits.
To learn more or get involved, go to GorgeHappiness.org or contact emilyl.reed@gorgehappiness.org.
