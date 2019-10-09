Marla Goldberg, mindset coach and psychic-medium, hugs Kate Dougherty after the Oct. 2 “Create inner confidence and ease out of self-doubt” event at the Hood River Library, part of the ongoing Gorge Happiness Month class offerings. Goldberg talked about how the mind works to keep people safe but stuck and led the group in a guided meditation. Goldberg will reteach the class on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Upcoming Gorge Happiness Month events include games at the Hood River Farmers’ Market courtesy of Hood River Hobbies, Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a full list of events, visit www.gorgehappiness.org/en/events-2019.