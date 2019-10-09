A5 gorge happiness month wild TW.jpg

Marla Goldberg, mindset coach and psychic-medium, hugs Kate Dougherty after the Oct. 2 “Create inner confidence and ease out of self-doubt” event at the Hood River Library, part of the ongoing Gorge Happiness Month class offerings. Goldberg talked about how the mind works to keep people safe but stuck and led the group in a guided meditation. Goldberg will reteach the class on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Upcoming Gorge Happiness Month events include games at the Hood River Farmers’ Market courtesy of Hood River Hobbies, Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a full list of events, visit www.gorgehappiness.org/en/events-2019.

 Trisha Walker

Gorge Happiness Month events return for the fourth year in the Gorge in October with 20 different free events and participation by more than 140 different businesses and organizations in 10 different towns.

Highlights include the Oct. 9 “Compassion Conversation“ at 6 p.m. at Hood River Library,  “Ageless Happy Athlete”  on Monday at 6 p.m., also at the library, and “Culture of apprciation” events on Oct. 10 at Hood River Library and Oct. 16 at The Dalles Art Center at 6 p.m.

 Happiness Month is 31 days focused on the three daily actions scientifically proven to make people happier: Gratitude, acts of kindness and moments of silence.

The goal is to inspire as many people as possible to kick-start these habits.

To learn more or get involved, go to GorgeHappiness.org or contact emilyl.reed@gorgehappiness.org.

