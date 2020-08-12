Publishing in the Gorge reached the end of an era Aug. 8 at the old Hood River News building. The last pieces of the web press — multi-roller printing system — were removed and trucked to a buyer in San Jose, Calif. "It's a sad day, for sure," said Tony Methvin, right, long-time Columbia Gorge Press manager, who now works for Wenatchee World. Methvin oversaw the disassembling with employees of Eagle Web in Salem, where Columbia Gorge News is now printed.
Press Gone: Old Hood River News press sold to buyer in Calif.
