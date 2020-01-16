The second conversation in the new series “Lunch and Learn” at Hood River Library challenged participants to look closely at the tough topics of white privilege, ingrained and even involuntary racism, and cultural identity; or at least to get up and mingle.
Fifty people, most of them Caucasian, filled the Jeanne Marie Gaulke meeting room Thursday for an interactive discussion of “Allyship in Close-Knit Community” with Portland educator and consultant Alexis James.
The talk was in conjunction with Oregon Humanities.
Allyship is the acknowledgment by a dominant racial or class group that they have much to learn and un-learn as they engage with minority community members for mutual benefit of all.
“Allyship is not an ending, but a process. You’re constantly working to be an ally to marginalized groups,” James said.
As one participant put it, “It’s important to have these conversations as often as we can.”
Within minutes, James had the group talking in small groups and then getting up and moving around the room to sit next to at least one person they had never met.
“I like to laugh and joke but I don’t play,” said James, a former middle school teacher in her 30s whose mother was white and father black.
Attendees arrived with a variety of interests and backgrounds.
One woman is starting a White Salmon advocacy group, including a book discussion of “White Fragility,” and asked for folks to sign up and join her. “I want your names,” she said.
“I was involved in being an ally for awhile, and I’m clueless. And I’m willing to be real,” said Kalama Reuter.
James observed, “We are not socialized to have conversations about race,” and noted that systemic changes do need to come from dominant demographic groups, primarily whites, who statistically have greater resources.
Another participant is the grandmother of an adoptive 2-and-a-half-year-old African American girl. She said, “I want to understand as much as I can about bridging worlds.”
Another woman moved to Hood River four weeks ago from, having grown up in an all-white community near Detroit, and attended nursing school during the 1967 race riots in Detroit.
Another woman recently moved from Wisconsin, where she knew many more African-Americans than in Hood River (where the ethic group makes up about four percent of the population).
“I heard this community is more than 30 percent Hispanic, but when I look around, I ask, ‘Where are they?’” she said.
James defined allyship as “combining or uniting a resource or commodity with another for a mutual benefit,” then acknowledged after participants took issue with the terms “resource” and “commodity,” that she chose it as a “dry definition” designed to prompt discussion.
“We can’t deny we are in a capitalistic society, and (in becoming an ally) we are combining and uniting privilege, and it’s for the benefit of everyone, so when there’s more voices in the room and more people in the room, that benefits everyone,” James said.
She said she has given similar talks from Medford to Portland, with strong reception each time, but of the Hood River attendance she said, “This is pretty impressive, I don’t know if this is typical for people in the middle of the day. I usually do this at 8 a.m. or in the evening. I might have to change my model.
“I like to give someone something that is emotionally activating then people want to chew into it and own it,” she said. “It’s intentionally laden with coded language so you can talk about, ‘What does this mean?’
One woman questioned the words “resource” and “benefit,” “and the danger of all groups thinking those words mean the same thing, especially when we’re talking about allyship.”
One man said that as a business owner, “a ‘business resource’ might not be much of a resource in a relationship-based community.
“Probably what I need to do is divest, and listen,” he said.
“I wrestle with that phrase, and I like where it’s going, and the ‘mutual benefit’ is the key,” he said.
James has taken her talk around Oregon, and said that in deciding on the title, she asked herself “Who do I want to attend? Who will the title call to? Do I use ‘dominant culture’, ‘white supremacy,’ ‘white privilege’? There is an abundance of terms we can use that essentially say the same thing — whether you want to soften or harden the blow or be more direct. This title has gotten great responsiveness across the state.
“I think I found the sweet spot; we could use a harder term, but don’t tell me I should go softer,” she laughed.
At the outset, she said, “These are conversations that will make you feel uncomfortable, with a level of safety to where, while we’re not calling each other names, we’re owning our own experiences.”
James’ white mother and black father parted at age 18, shortly after she was born.
“That gave me the privilege, now I see, of navigating two vastly different worlds through my entire life. It was the moment I realized there were different roles within the cultures,” James said.
Early on, she spent most birthdays with her mom, and in the second grade started having two birthdays, “Which was great,” she said, “and then we got to where it was, ‘Let’s sing Happy Birthday.’. Anyone know the Stevie Wonder ‘Happy Birthday’? I said, ‘What?’ I was so confused. And then I realized it was different, and then I started to notice all the other differences between the two cultures and I think that has lended a strategic brain in my head.
“So my life work now is serving as a consultant with organizations and companies on diversity equity and inclusion and developing trainings on how to really shift hiring practices to create a mission that includes people rather than excludes them.”
James said her talks “walk the line, but without going so far as ‘What is your deepest secret?’ and ‘Have you ever called someone the N-word?’ And before you try to tell me, I don’t want to hear about.”
She asked participants in any racially-based conversation “that can be a little intimate, it’s important to have agreements; be present in this time, make sure you are present with the people in the room. Own your truth; we don’t have a lot of control over what others say or do — this is about what you have personally seen or felt. Stay curious; sometimes as adults we listen to respond rather than listen to understand and this will challenge you to stay curious in someone’s perspective, and what would it mean if everything someone was saying was true? What would it mean to hold a totally different perspective as yours at the same level as your own experience, ‘I wonder what that would be like?’”
She said that leaving the conversation, “There will be this feeling at the end of ‘What now?’” — of incompleteness.
“You will probably have more questions than answers, and I would encourage you to take those questions and continue the conversation with people in your circle,” James said. “This doesn’t have to be the end. Often what we do is we have questions, we don’t get answers and we stop questioning things. Take those questions ... to build more questions and more connections.”
Another rule of the gathering was “what is said in the room stays in the room, but what is learned must leave,” James said.
Most Anglos have what she calls a “trajectory of the unconscious to working for social justice; it’s more of a circle than a squiggly line,” she said.
