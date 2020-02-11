In “Raptor Love Stories: An Intimate Exploration into the Lives of Avian Couples and Families,” Ellen Donoghue, PhD, explores the wonders of connecting with wildlife with an intimate look into the lives of several raptor pairs and their families. The presentation will be Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library and eatures unique images from wildlife webcams.
Donoghue is a natural resource social scientist and empowerment coach. Her business, Ardent Nature, “helps individuals and groups release the grips of fear and doubt to empower each of us to offer our unique gifts on behalf of all beings on this planet,” according to Donoghue, www.ardentnature.com.
She has studied the connections between people and nature in a variety of places around the world, according to a press release. Donoghue said the natural world has been an enduring constant and the most influential teacher in her life. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast, was a wilderness guide in the Pacific Northwest and a competitive dog musher in Alaska. This program is free and open to the public.
For details, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
