Welcome to Readerboards 2019, our annual review of the year’s messages from faith communities and other locations around the mid-Columbia.
Some newcomers, or return places with new signs, made the list this year, including WAAAM’s revival this fall of sequential “Burma Shave” signs like the ones popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s on American roadsides. It’s in keeping with the museum’s range of historical items and, while the segments are static, they fit in as “new” addition to this celebration of messages along the verges of our streets and roads.
The emphasis of this annual column has always been on churches, but more and more businesses are adding, or employing, signs with movable messages. Notably, we see more than one signboard that remains empty, year-round; it would be good to see them put to use again, rather than creating a kind of visual pollution.
Not all churches or businesses have changeable signs — be they old school removeable letters or modern digital ones. For the most part, those that do change the messages regularly.
Most of what is on this page, however, are selected messages from signs changed weekly or monthly.
While all messages below were visible from public roads, worth mentioning again is the permanent indoor sign at Valley Christian Church, over the main door as you EXIT the church: “Servant’s Entrance.”
What follows was seen in 2019 on signboards and, in some cases banners or other roadside media.
FDR D-Day June 6th 1944 Normandy: “Almighty God With Thy Blessing We Shall Prevail Over The Unholy”
Mother Theresa: A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul
If you want God to Bless America Stop Legalizing Sin
Make America Godly Again: Elect Godly Men
Jesus Loves You
Jesus Is A
For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ
Cain killed Abel with a rock/God blamed Cain not the rock
Jesus said I am the Way the Truth the Life
Choice:
No Jesus — Hell
Know Jesus — Heaven
Cascade Locks Bible Fellowship
God’s Love is Never Ending
Cascade Locks Community Church
Church: The Original Community Center
Strive for Progress not Perfection
Sinners’ Convention here, 11 a.m. Sunday
Church of Christ
Don’t know if God exists? Ask us here.
How you spend your time shows what’s important to you.
God Has Made This Jesus, Whom You Crucified, Both Lord and Christ.
The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord — Acts 24:17
Foundational questions: has the kingdom come?
Even so faith without works is dead.
Come and Hear (series):
Response of a Christian: mercy and compassion.
Why am I here? The answer is in the Bible.
Christian Life: Defending Your Faith.
Christian Life: Dealing with Rejection.
Christian Life: Boldness in Christ.
Basics of the Home: A Woman’s Life.
Renew Your Mind. Resist Manipulation.
Living With Yourself: Silent Fears.
Self-Contained World, History of Thought.
Self-Contained World, World and Bible.
Seventh Day Adventist
Create in me a new heart, O Lord — Psalm 50
(from late 2018 through October 2019)
Have an attitude of gratitude
A good conscience is a continual feast
Riverside Community Church
Jesus — the Peace-Breaker
Words to the Weary
When Joseph Woke Up
Tucker Road Baptist Church
1 cross plus 3 nails = 4given
Jesus Loves You
If You Feel A Little Wrinkled Drop By For A Faith Lift
Lighthouse Pentecostal, The Dalles
Still worried? Jesus died for that, too
Parkdale Church of the Nazarene
When Jesus Comes Back Will He Know You?
He who has Christmas not in his heart will never find it under a tree
Wishram Community Church
Hard times are a growth opportunity
Wy’east Community Church
We can do all things in Christ
It is about a lamb, not a bunny
God! Bless America!
If God is all you need, you have all you need
You will reap what you sow
IT’S MERRY CHRISTmas. Any questions?
Other reader boards
Little Bit Ranch/Gorge Feed and Seed
We like big mutts, and we cannot tell a lie.
Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum
Rain or shine or show, we are open
Moon and Mercury; Travel Air and Zephyr. See the universe
Time Travel Machines on Display. Inquire within
A museum so cool you don’t need AC
Our WAAAM-ily Welcomes You
Friends and Family Gather Here
“If you dislike/big tickets/slow down/till you can/read these signs/Burma Shave”
Twin Peaks
Lets Shake It Up
Apple Valley Store
Dad Loves Pie
Good News Gardening
Cascade Locks School
Thanks, Locks and Dogs for the ice cream
Classic Car Wash
Don’t Drive By Dirty
Got Dirt? Leave It Behind Here
The sun is still out/your car wants to be shiny
If you’re tired of purple smoke, leave it behind here
Seen, location forgotten:
Chop your own wood, it will warm you twice
Highway to Trout Lake
Pres. Trump says America First!/Democrats say Dems First
